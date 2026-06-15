Jessie Danielson

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I've spent my career working to make Colorado's elections more accessible, secure, and trusted. I helped lead the effort to modernize Colorado's elections by establishing universal mail ballot voting, same-day voter registration, and vote centers, which is now held up as the gold standard nationwide. In the legislature, I passed Automatic Voter Registration and expanded ballot access for voters with disabilities. I helped build the system that governs how our elections are run in all 64 counties. That's why I've earned the endorsements of the Denver Post and the Durango Herald, Colorado's federal delegation including Senator John Hickenlooper and Representatives Joe Neguse, Brittany Pettersen, and Jason Crow, The Sothern Ute Indian Tribe (which has never endorsed a candidate in their history) as well as county clerks from communities across Colorado. They know I have the experience, relationships, and proven record needed to protect Colorado's elections and serve the people of this state on day one.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priorities are going to be protecting election security, continuing to expand voter access, and strengthening public trust in our democracy. I will continue partnering with the clerks to ensure our elections remain safe, secure, and accessible. I also want to partner with the legislature to identify ways to make our campaign finance systems more user-friendly. Whether someone is filing their own campaign finance reports or accessing the information as a voter, the Secretary of State's office should provide tools that are intuitive, efficient, and accessible to everyone.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue that doesn’t get enough attention in this race is the Secretary of State’s role in protecting Colorado consumers, especially seniors and vulnerable adults, from financial fraud and scams. The Secretary of State plays an important role in business filings, securities enforcement, and helping protect Coloradans from bad actors who prey on older adults and hardworking families. We need a SOS who is focused not only on protecting democracy, but also on protecting people. Throughout my career, I’ve worked to strengthen protections for seniors and vulnerable Coloradans, and I believe the office can do more to educate the public, improve transparency, and work to identify fraud before more people become victims.

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