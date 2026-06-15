James Wiley

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

As a 5th generation Colorado native, I’ve lived the values of hard work, sovereignty, and self-reliance that define our state. In my youth, I witnessed the fall of communism in Kazakhstan and the rise of capitalism firsthand. This taught me exactly what happens when sovereignty is stolen from the people, and what it takes to restore liberty. When I was 15 I moved back to the family homestead and graduated from Pueblo County Highschool before getting my Management and Marketing degree and a Masters of Business Administration at CSU-Pueblo.

My professional background includes serving as Executive Director of the Libertarian Party of Colorado (where I grew revenue 10x), leading Project Thaler/Save Our Suffrage, and acting as a key advocate in election integrity litigation efforts. I’ve filed and supported multiple high-impact lawsuits against compromised systems and officials, including Dominion Voting Systems Inc., Griswold (multiple times), and others that have driven real accountability.

As Republican nominee for Secretary of State, I’ve built broad coalitions across Republicans, libertarians, unaffiliated voters, labor, crypto enthusiasts and MAHA supporters. I’ve designed and executed party and campaign operations from yard signs and events to legal strategies and data-driven ground games. This hands-on experience in election accountability, coalition-building, and practical governance makes me uniquely qualified to deliver citizen-controlled elections.

2. What are your top policy priorities?

My top priorities as Secretary of State are rooted in restoring trust through secure, honest, accountable, citizen-controlled elections. Here are our action items:

Decertify AI-compromised electronic voting machines on Day One. Replace reliance on hackable, error-prone, AI controlled systems with decentralized, citizen-controlled processes. Restore one day, in-person, voter ID, paper ballot, and hand counted elections. End universal mail-in ballots for in-state voters, restore strict chain-of-custody with citizen observers, and return home rule to County Clerks so they can run clean elections tailored to their communities. Aggressive voter roll maintenance and citizenship verification. Continuously audit and clean rolls of ineligible voters (deceased, duplicates, non-citizens), with mandatory citizenship checks at registration. Sovereignty means only Colorado citizens decide Colorado elections. Deploy Liberty Chain for tamper-proof public records on the blockchain. Put every registration, audit, and election record on a cryptographically verifiable, immutable ledger (using NSA-approved algorithms, Merkle roots, public anchors on Bitcoin/Ethereum, and full citizen auditability). I will also support responsible charitable gaming (bingo, raffles) under SOS oversight to empower rural communities, VFWs, Elks, and small nonprofits. These reforms end the Griswold era of doubt and make Colorado the national leader in election integrity.

3. What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One overlooked issue is the erosion of local control and clerk autonomy. The overreach of centralized SOS bureaucracy that undermines County Clerks’ ability to run efficient, trusted elections tailored to their communities. This fuels inefficiency, distrust, and one-size-fits-all mandates that don’t work across rural Eastern Plains, Western Slope, or urban Front Range counties.

I will address it by restoring true home rule for County Clerks: get the SOS out of the way, support local decision-making, and empower clerks with the tools and flexibility they need, while maintaining statewide standards for security and transparency. Clerks know their counties best; restoring their liberty strengthens sovereignty for all Coloradans.

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