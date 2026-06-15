Michael Dougherty

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I am running for Attorney General because Colorado needs a proven prosecutor who will fight for justice, protect our democracy, and stand up for our values. Colorado deserves an Attorney General who has real courtroom experience holding people accountable, fighting for Colorado, and leading large law offices.

The Attorney General is the People’s Lawyer, the top lawyer for Colorado, and our chief law enforcement officer. When it comes to fighting Donald Trump, Colorado needs an AG who knows how to win in court and has never worked for Donald Trump.

As an ultrarunner who has run the Pikes Peak Marathon and Pikes Peak Ultra, I know what it takes to have the stamina and ability to overcome challenges. And we face some real challenges for Colorado.

As the only candidate who has worked in the AG’s Office, I am passionate about the important role the Attorney General has in protecting our water and environment, public safety, consumers, workers, reproductive healthcare, and civil rights.

I’ve spent my career leading lawyers and prosecuting serious cases where the stakes are high and the responsibility is real. That work requires judgment, integrity, and a deep respect for the law, because outcomes matter for victims, families, and entire communities. I have led through times of crisis, by going to court and fighting for justice. That’s what I will do as the next Attorney General. From leading the Marshall Fire investigation, the King Soopers mass murder trial, and the prosecution of the Pearl Street firebomber, I know how important it is to fight – and win – for Colorado.

That track record is reflected by the fact that the voters have elected me as District Attorney three times. Moreover, I have never backed down in the fight for justice and never lost the fight – whether it be a mass murderer, corporation, police officer, or elected official on the other side of the courtroom.

Colorado needs an Attorney General who can lead through these tumultuous times. I have led the Manhattan DA’s Office, Colorado AG’s Office, and DA’s Office. I am the only candidate who has served at the AG’s Office, handled cases all around the state, and has strong bipartisan support to become Attorney General.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priorities are public safety, our environment, protecting rights and the rule of law, affordability and consumer protection, abortion access, civil rights, and defending Colorado from federal overreach. I am ready to lead the Attorney General's Office and deliver for every Coloradan from day one. I served in the Colorado Attorney General's Office as Deputy Attorney General, and I previously led the Sex Crimes Unit in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and then the entire office of more than 1,300 attorneys and staff.

I will strengthen enforcement against consumer fraud, wage theft, predatory landlords, and corporate practices that drive up costs. I will work with local law enforcement, prosecutors, community organizations, and advocates to reduce crime, protect victims, and expand programs like my mental health diversion, juvenile diversion, and restorative justice and diversion programs. My record shows we can hold dangerous people accountable while also addressing behavioral health needs, reducing recidivism, and improving fairness.

I will also use the office to protect vulnerable communities and defend reproductive freedom, gender-affirming care, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant protections, voting rights, and civil rights.

On day one, I am prepared to challenge federal overreach when Coloradans’ rights, funding, environment, education system, health care system, or communities are under attack. This office requires legal judgment, courtroom experience, and the ability to lead major legal teams in fighting for justice. I am the only candidate who has done so.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

Colorado farmers are facing multiple threats, amidst water scarcity and rising prices for fertilizer and other imported materials. This issue is a top priority for me – and it has not received enough attention in this race. Colorado’s agricultural sector, our state’s leading export industry, is currently under siege from multiple directions. A severe water crisis, driven by climate change and an exceptionally dry winter with record-low snowfall, has left our farmers vulnerable. Simultaneously, the Trump Administration’s illegal conflict with Iran has triggered a looming fertilizer shortage that threatens their productivity.

As Attorney General, I will be a fierce advocate for the 60 percent of Colorado that is rural. I am committed to protecting our farmers and agricultural workers from corporate takeovers and a massive land grab intended to monopolize food production. Following damaging cuts by Trump and DOGE, I will fight to ensure farmers have the support necessary to remain viable. My office will stand against any government overreach or quid pro quo schemes that attempt to trade essential federal funding for political favors.

Also, I am the only candidate who has served as a prosecutor and leader at the Attorney General’s Office. From that experience, I know that water has to be the top priority for my administration. I will help Colorado embrace evidence-based advancements to do more with less. That’s why I visited the Colorado River Headwaters Project with experts and advocates on water. I will fight to preserve Colorado’s water in the Colorado River Compact, hold corporate polluters fully responsible, and block buy-and-dry schemes.

During my career and as part of this campaign, I have spent a lot of time in the San Luis Valley – an agricultural hub for Colorado. I have a lot of support and endorsements from leaders in the Valley because they know that I am passionate about protecting and supporting our farmers and natural resources. I am the only candidate with the experience as prosecutor and leader who can do so.

That’s why I have support and endorsements from around the state, including The Durango Herald and The Denver Post. I will be an Attorney General for all the people of Colorado. That’s why I have spent so much of my career, and this campaign, in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and other important communities throughout Colorado.

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