Mary Bradfield

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people as State Representative for District 21?

I have been a resident of my district since the mid-1980s. I come from a politically active family so getting involved with elected officials and their campaigns was easy. For years, I helped with various campaigns and the county Republican Party. I had the opportunity to shadow my good friend and representative - Rep. Lois Landgraf. That was when I decided that I was certainly qualified to run for the Colorado State Legislature.

What are your top policy priorities as State Representative for District 21?

My top priorities are education, housing, veteran affairs, and mental and behavioral health.

What is your approach and thoughts on how we will address immigration issues facing our country and Colorado?

The immigration issue is one created at the federal level but must be dealt with at the state and local level. First, we must get an accurate accounting of who has entered our country and assess their qualifications for remaining in the country. Since I am not in favor of generous handouts and giveaways, I would want each immigrant to be registered as such. I think it is important that each one has the proper documentation to get work and humanitarian services. This does not mean driver's licenses or voting rights. Voting is for US citizens.

Coloradans are feeling the pinch for the cost of living because of skyrocketing inflation. What do you think needs to be done to help families?

Inflation could be reduced if we were able to use the resources we have in the state, coal, gas, and oil. There would not be a need to import these resources. Government puts a lot of taxes/fees on just about everything that is paid for by the consumer. Reduce government, allow the resources we have to be used, and lessen the restrictions and red tape that hinders the production of goods and services.

What role do you believe the state government has in addressing gun violence? What are your ideas on implementing gun policies?

It is well known that the last several legislative sessions have seen the majority party passing bills that chip away at our 2nd Amendment rights. The firearm is blamed for what the individual does with it. Our country and state are so behind on addressing and dealing with mental and behavioral health issues. Many of the bills passed put a real burden on honest and legal firearm owners while the criminal faction are getting away with their illegal acts. Increasing the penalties for people that commit crimes using a firearm without any time taken off the jail sentence. Also, increased support for our first responders is needed.

Do you have any ideas on what can be done on the state level to increase affordable housing?

We had a booming construction of condominiums in decades past. Then the state government saw fit to create restrictions and rules and regulations and unnecessary red tape that are expensive for a builder to pay. These rules and regulations have become so expensive that many builders can only build more expensive homes to cover their costs and make a profit. One of the biggest helps would be to allow the building industry to police their own people and reduce the restrictions and regulations that tie the hands of companies.