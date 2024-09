A yes vote on Town of Monument Ballot Issue 2B would be a vote in favor of amending the town charter to expand the area in which the Town Manager must reside, to include the entire area with the 80132 zip code.

A no vote on Town of Monument Ballot Issue 2B would be a vote to keep the current requirement, which is that the Town Manager must reside within the boundaries of the Town of Monument.

