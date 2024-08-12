River Gassen

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the 5th Congressional District?

My extensive experience as a scientist and educator uniquely qualifies me to represent the people of the 5th Congressional District. As a scientist, I have dedicated my career to understanding complex problems and finding evidence-based solutions. This background equips me with the analytical skills and critical thinking necessary to navigate the intricate legislative process and to craft policies that are both effective and grounded in facts. My ability to interpret and utilize data ensures that I will make informed decisions that benefit my constituents. In addition, my role as an educator has given me a deep appreciation for the diverse needs and perspectives of our community. My mother was a preschool teacher and her passion for early childhood education instilled in me a commitment to ensuring that all children have access to quality education from the very beginning.

I continuously advocate for policies that promote women’s healthcare rights, economic stability, environmental sustainability, and public education. I have demonstrated that I can be a strong leader, and I truly believe that starts with building community across diverse groups at a grassroots level. I am committed to being accessible to the constituents of Congressional District 5 and addressing the very real concerns this district is facing.

What are your top policy priorities for the 5th Congressional District?

Women's reproductive rights, affordable healthcare, clean water and environmental stewardship, economic stability, veteran benefits and voting rights are some of my top priorities in the 5th Congressional District of Colorado. Access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including contraception, family planning, and safe, legal abortion, is crucial. In a district where diverse communities face varying challenges, protecting these rights ensures that all women, regardless of their socioeconomic background, can thrive. My agenda would include support of a nationwide legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade. Additionally, healthcare access, and clean water are essential priorities for the well-being of our district. Ensuring that everyone has access to affordable, quality healthcare is critical for preventing and managing illnesses, reducing health disparities, and improving overall quality of life. Economic instability is a real concern for residents of Colorado, and despite inflation being at an all-time low, and jobs numbers high, the residents of our state are still struggling due to corporate greed. We must fight for policy that puts money back in the hands of the worker, and not in the pockets of corporate CEOs. I also intend to expand on policies that benefit our veterans. It is absurd that Republicans continue to vote against bills that would aid our military community. Their service to our country is invaluable.

Lastly, our very democracy is under attack. Our checks and balances have been destroyed by dark money, attacks on voting rights, and lack of accountability. I would support the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and any bill that brings accountability back to our Supreme Court to restore ethical conduct. By prioritizing these issues, we are committing to a future where every resident of the 5th Congressional District can live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, and where our environment is protected for generations to come.

What is your approach to addressing immigration issues facing our country and Colorado?

My approach to addressing immigration issues facing our country and Colorado is rooted in compassion, fairness, and practicality. First and foremost, I believe in creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who are contributing members of our society. These individuals, including Dreamers and those under Temporary Protected Status, deserve the opportunity to live without fear and to fully integrate into our communities. Undocumented immigrants paid nearly $100 Billion in taxes in 2022. The arguments that they are costly to the federal government are inadequate, at best. About 1/3 of the total dollars collected funded programs they are mostly barred from using, including Social Security and Medicare.

However, I do support comprehensive immigration reform that includes securing our borders while upholding our nation's values of welcoming immigrants. If elected, I will fully support the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024. Authored by a leading Republican Congressman, the bill would provide billions of dollars for the Department of Homeland Security in the areas of border security and asylum protections for refugees. It would enable the hiring of many more Border Patrol agents, as well as Administrative Law Judges, to expedite the processing of asylum seekers. In Colorado, we see firsthand the positive impact of immigrants in our workforce and communities. By ensuring fair treatment and equal opportunities for all, we strengthen our economy and uphold the principles of justice and equality that define our nation.

Coloradans are struggling with the cost of living because of skyrocketing inflation. What do you think needs to be done to help families?

First, we must address the root cause. Republicans would have you believe that inflation is caused by government overspending, but we know that not to be true. Two years ago, H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act passed and brought necessary change. Inflation is at an all-time low, and wages and job creation are up. However, price gouging by corporations, corporate landlords raising rents, and the rising prices of necessary pharmaceuticals, are the source of struggle for Americans. We need to continue to implement a multi-faceted approach that addresses both immediate needs and education can significantly reduce the financial burden on families. We must support policies that encourage unions and promote fair labor practices. We should continue and expand the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.

We must prevent corporate mergers that disincentivize a competitive market and hurt small businesses. We must address upcoming issues such as electronic shelf labels, which could be a precursor to surge pricing. We need to address predatory lending and high-interest loans. Recently, sixteen Nobel Prize-winning economists said that a Trump victory would set off an “inflation bomb” and cause lasting harm to the economy. We must not allow an administration that will continue to give tax cuts and incentives to billionaires and feed corporate greed. We must continue to develop policies that work for the average American.

What role do you believe the federal government has in addressing gun violence?

The greatest threat we have to losing our Second Amendment rights is if we don’t get school shootings under control. My own experience as a school shooting survivor has made this issue very personal for me. I firmly believe that the federal government has a crucial role in addressing gun violence. The federal government must not just implement, but enforce comprehensive, common-sense gun safety laws to protect our communities and prevent further tragedies. This includes enacting universal background checks for all gun sales to ensure that firearms do not end up in the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves or others. Additionally, we need to close loopholes that allow private sales and gun show transactions to bypass these checks.

Providing resources for mental health support and community-based violence prevention programs is also essential in addressing the root causes of gun violence. As a survivor, I understand the devastating impact of gun violence, and I am committed to advocating for policies that prioritize the safety and well-being of all Americans while respecting responsible gun ownership. Recognizing that we have the right to bear arms embedded in our Constitution, we can no longer afford an "originalist" interpretation to the Second Amendment, which is untenable in today's armed society; we desperately need a more balanced approach. Single-shot muskets have been replaced with large-magazine, rapid-fire machine guns, which have in reality multiple times proven to be capable of killing dozens of unarmed people in mere seconds. Enough is enough of these countless senseless killings of innocents.

What can be done on the federal level to increase affordable housing?

To increase affordable housing on the federal level, we need to increase funding for the construction and maintenance of affordable housing through programs such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF). By expanding these programs, we can incentivize developers to build more affordable housing units and ensure that existing units are preserved and maintained. Additionally, the federal government can play a vital role enacting laws prohibiting or restricting the ability of corporate investors to purchase large volumes of homes, which locks out many individual purchasers from the housing market, by restricting competition and artificially raising prices.

Implementing policies that will provide a one-time tax credit for first-time purchasers of single-family homes, condominiums, and townhomes. These measures, and those you have suggested, should enable many more Americans, including young people and people of color, to purchase their first home, accumulate equity and hence wealth over time, and eventually live that aspect of the American Dream.