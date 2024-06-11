5th Congressional District June Primary candidates

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Four Fifth Congressional District candidates will square off in the June primary election.

KRDO13 sat down with each candidate to understand their top priorities, asking each the same question about policy regarding hot-button topics like abortion, gun control, and immigration reform.

Below is the full interview with each candidate and a transcription.

River Gassen (D)

Joe Reagan (D)

Dave Williams (R)

Jeff Crank (R)