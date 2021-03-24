Changes to the state’s COVID-19 dial

2020-CD3

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A change on the state's COVID-19 dial takes effect Wednesday.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, version 3.0 of the COVID dial makes it easier for counties to move to level green, the least restrictive on the scale.

“Coloradans have made great sacrifices to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19 over the past year,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “While this is still a time for caution, these changes to the Dial better reflect where we are in the pandemic today, and the balance we are trying to strike between disease suppression and economic hardship.”

As of March 24, El Paso County is in level yellow, and the transition to the new COVID dial didn't change that.

Pueblo County, however, is in level blue and under the new dial, bars can operate at 25% capacity or up to 75 people.

Additionally, building capacities went from 50% to 75%, and 5-star gyms and restaurants can operate at full capacity, as long as they can social distance.

According to the state, this model will remain in place at least until mid-April. That's when the state plans to retire the dial entirely and turn control over to local health agencies.