Warmer Sunday & Monday

SUNDAY: We warm up drastically as southerly winds bring temperatures back up to the high 40s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and low to mid 50s across the plains. Some clouds remain in the forecast but we stay dry with only the chance for an isolated snow shower in higher elevation areas, especially across the central mountains where winds will continue to gust around 30-40 MPH.

MONDAY: Temperatures stay around five degrees above average as dry weather continues.

EXTENDED: We drop back down to temperatures in the 30s and low 40s Tuesday as a mid-week system approaches that could bring anywhere from a few inches to over half a foot of snow, likely to places south of Highway 50. More precise snow totals will depend on the track of the storm over the next day or so. We'll keep you updated as more information develops.