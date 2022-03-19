Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Overview: We're tracking a warmer weekend before the next storm arrives!

Today: Mostly sunny during the morning, then becoming partly cloudy and a little breezy at times during the afternoon. We expect a warmer afternoon again with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains, mainly 40s over the mountains.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool with low temperatures in the 30s for most areas, but some low lying areas, mountain communities, and the high mountain valleys will fall into the teens and 20s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and wind, and warmer temperatures with highs reaching the 60s and 70s for the plains; 40s and 50s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. Scattered rain and snow showers should begin developing over western Colorado late Sunday afternoon

Extended: The next storm will approach the area Sunday night bringing sharply colder air, increasing wind, and a chance for rain and snow to eastern Colorado. This looks to be a strong storm, but at present, the center of the storm looks to pass far enough south, and move quickly enough to the east to limit the duration of heavy snowfall. If the storm meanders a bit farther north than expected, it becomes more likely that more areas could receive heavy snow for a longer period of time, and that snow totals could become quite significant on the higher terrain. One thing everyone will have with this storm is strong wind, so any snow that falls and accumulates will lead to very poor visibility and drifting snow with the Monday morning commute looking to be significantly impacted in some areas. Like the last storm, this system may bring a mixture of rain and snow to lower elevations over the plains of eastern Colorado, and possibly even some thunderstorms. Although the primary storm center will begin pulling away from the area on Tuesday, we’ll likely remain windy and chilly with at least periods of light snow or snow showers on and near the higher terrain. it may take until late Wednesday or Thursday before the wind finally backs down and the sky clears entirely. We should be warmer and dry Friday and next weekend!