Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Warmer – 1/16/2022

Overview: Warmer air will move over the area through early next week.

Today: Breezy at times and warmer with high temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s for the mountains and 50s to near 60 for the plains. We may some mountain wave clouds over the area at times today, but they shouldn’t be widespread enough to drown out the sun.

Tonight: Mostly clear and with low temperatures in the teens over low lying areas in eastern Colorado, 20s nearer to the mountains, but the high mountain valleys will get colder again.

Extended: The weather should be warmer and breezy at times Monday & Tuesday. The air will start to cool on Wednesday and by late Wednesday or Wednesday night some areas might have a slight chance for spotty snow showers. Friday looks breezy and cool and we’ll be tracking another weak wave over the area.