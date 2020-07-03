Hot with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

State Forecast

Sunshine early Friday with increasing afternoon clouds and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Still hot for your Friday afternoon with highs in the low-90s for Colorado Springs and the mid-90s for Pueblo. Showers and thunderstorms will build as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours Friday. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will die out shortly after sunset this evening, with lingering storms across eastern Colorado. Skies will partially clear overnight with morning starts Saturday in the mid-50s and low-60s across the area.

4TH OF JULY: Expect a quiet start to Independence Day holiday. Clouds will once again build into the afternoon and evening with a 50% chance for numerous afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-80s in Colorado Springs and the low-90s for Pueblo.

Extended: Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger into the end of the weekend for Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb through the middle of next weeks as temps climb into the mid-90s and low-100s across southern Colorado.