Heat continues into the weekend

We are under a Heat Advisory until 9PM tonight and a Red Flag Warning until 10PM tonight. We will have mild night with lows in the 70s for the Eastern Plains, 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 50s for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly clear!

We will have a hot start to the weekend, highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and 80s to 90s for the High Country. We do have another Heat Advisory issued for Southern Colorado from 10AM to 9PM Saturday. There is another Red Flag Warning for High Country from 10AM to 10PM.

Heat will stick around to finish out the weekend. Highs will remain in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with highs in the 80s to 90s for the High Country. Portions of the High Country will be under a Red Flag Warning from 10AM to 10PM Sunday.

We will have a relief from the heat as we head into the start of the work week. A low pressure will make its way into the area allowing temperatures to fall and bring rain chances back into our forecast. Highs will be in the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado.

The rain will stick around for the first half of the work week with highs being in the 70s to 80s for majority of Southern Colorado.

As we head into the second half of the work week highs will start to slightly increase and we will keep rain chances in our forecast.