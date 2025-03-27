One More Run at Record Heat; Weekend Changes

Tonight: Expect cool but not too cold temperatures once again in the 40s across lower elevations and 30s for Teller County

Tomorrow: Record warmth is possible for Colorado Springs and close to it in Pueblo with highs soaring into the mid/upper 70s for Colorado Springs and low/mid 80s in Pueblo. The record for warmest March 28th on record for Colorado Springs is 80° set back in 1963 and 84° for Pueblo, set back in 1988.

This weekend: Our upper-level ridge will continue to breakdown, as a stronger piece of energy moves overhead Saturday. This one will drive a cold front in Southern Colorado for Saturday evening, touching off scattered showers. There will be some instability with this, so a rumble of thunder or two is certainly possible as well. High temps will be above average on Saturday, but about 15° cooler than we will feel Friday. Shower activity will pick up overnight Saturday, but most locations across lower elevations will be too warm, or the ground will be too warm to experience any snow that sticks. If areas like Monument and Black Forest do fall a few degrees cooler, some minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces are possible. Stay tuned to the forecast, as things are apt to change, especially during springtime. Sunday will feel cool, relatively speaking, but high in the 50s for the springs and 60s for Pueblo won’t be too far off of average for late March

Next Week: The forecast remains unsettled (despite what icons you see on the 7 Day!) with several pieces of energy set to pass overhead. How far south they dig will directly impact Southern Colorado’s temps and moisture changes. Although, for now, expect conditions to remain mainly dry and breezy, with elevated fire weather conditions, especially, Tuesday. This is subject to change, so stick with your Storm Tracker Weather team for updates!