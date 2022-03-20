Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – More Clouds & Wind – 3/20/2022

Overview: We're tracking the next storm!

Today: Happy Spring!!! We expect increasing clouds and wind, and warmer temperatures with highs reaching the 60s and 70s for the plains; 40s and 50s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. Scattered rain and snow showers should begin developing over western Colorado late Sunday afternoon, and fire weather conditions will develop over the plains.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild this evening. Clouds will thicken during the night and the wind will increase as the next cold front approaches the area. Around daybreak, the cold front will roll over the Pikes Peak Region bringing colder air, gusty wind, and a burst of snow that could result in poor visibility and snow covered roadways. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s over the Pikes Peak Region by dawn, but over the plains many areas may remain in the 40s.

Extended: The next storm will bring sharply colder air, strong wind, and chances for rain and snow to eastern Colorado on Monday. This looks to be a strong storm, but at present, the center of the storm looks to pass far enough south, and move quickly enough to the east that wind will be the most significant impact for many areas with gusts between 30 and 50 mph possible at times. Still some areas will receive some snow with accumulations through early Monday afternoon over the mountains in the Pikes Peak Region, and along the Palmer Divide possibly reaching 1”- 4”. We do not expect much snow over lower elevations of southern El Paso County or northern Pueblo County where 1” or less is more likely. 4”- 8” of snow may fall over the mountains southwest of Pueblo, and possibly over parts of western Las Animas County a little later Monday, and the southeastern corner of the state could receive 1”- 3”. Over most other areas on the plains a rain snow mix is more likely.

One thing everyone will have with this storm is strong wind, so any snow that falls and accumulates will lead to very poor visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Although the primary storm center will begin pulling away from the area on Tuesday, we’ll likely remain windy and chilly with at least periods of light snow or snow showers on and near the higher terrain. It may take until late Wednesday or Thursday before the wind finally backs down and the sky clears entirely. We should be warmer and dry Friday and next weekend!