Christmas Forecast

Thankfully the strong winds from today will die off overnight tonight with gusts to 20mph across the Pikes Peak Region through Christmas morning. Low temperatures to 33 degrees in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Keep an eye on the roads during the early morning hours tomorrow as some areas might be wet and/or icy.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon to 51 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo with sunny skies and no chance of precipitation. Winds will pick up a bit during the afternoon with gusts to 25-30mph along the I-25 corridor.

Extended: Winds becoming gusty again on Sunday, reaching 40-50mph by early afternoon. Gradually cooling temperatures through the last week of 2021 with highs in the mid 30s by Wednesday.

