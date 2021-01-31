Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Less Wind – 1/31/21

Local Forecast

Overview: The air will warm some early next week, and we’ll get a break from the wind for a couple of days. The next storm should arrive sometime late Wednesday and the end of the week looks cold.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool with less wind. High temperatures should reach the 40s to near 50 for the plains with a mixture of 30s to lower 40s over our local mountain communities.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late with low temperatures in the 20s for most areas.

Extended: The air will continue to warm through Wednesday, although we might again see mountain wave clouds which at times could block out the sun. The wind shouldn’t be too strong Monday or Tuesday, but it’ll definitely be on the increase by Wednesday. Wednesday should start warm for many areas, but sharply colder air will likely work over the area from north to south at some point late in the day. The storm system responsible for the wind and falling temperatures on Wednesday could also bring a period of wind driven snow to parts of the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Another cold front could bring another chance for snow to parts of the area Friday into Saturday.