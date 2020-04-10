Snowy Easter expected for Southern Colorado

Local Forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected for most of Friday. Highs will be warmer as we may our way between storm systems. Expect temperatures in the 50s over the mountains with 60s and 70s along and east of I-25. A couple of light rain showers or a thunder shower is possible anytime after 2pm today. Rain and snow is likely over the mountains closer to sunset tonight as things start to cool off.

TONIGHT: Drying out under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling to the upper 30s and low 40s.

EXTENDED: More sunshine and mild highs in the 60s and 70s are likely for Saturday before things take a turn on Easter Sunday. We do have a weather alert out for Sunday afternoon due to cold, wind and accumulating snow. Right now this looks to drop out of Denver after midnight on Sunday and should develop and move south into Colorado Springs between 9am and 12pm. By lunchtime on Easter, widespread moderate snow is likely along I-25 with strong north winds between 30 and 40 mph. If snow falls heavily enough during the period of strongest wind, some white-out conditions are likely. This snow shifts west of I-25 after sunset and will continue off and on through the early afternoon on Monday. Highs will only be in the 20s, 30s and 40s both of those days. Minor to moderate accumulation looks likely right now. We should see about 4-7” in Teller County, 1-3" in Downtown Colorado Springs with 2-4” west of I-25. 3-6” is likely over Monument Hill with a Trace to 2” in Pueblo. Fremont County should be in a 1-3"/2-4” range. We will keep you updated on any changes, but right now plan on some slick driving, blowing snow and widespread cold for the holiday.