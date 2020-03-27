High fire danger, snow possible Friday

Local Forecast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The fire danger will continue through southern Colorado throughout Friday but then clouds will roll in with an increased chance of rain or snow later this afternoon.

TODAY: More red flag warnings are out for Southern Colorado through 7pm tonight. The fire danger remains high as winds gust to 40 mph under dry weather conditions. By 3pm, clouds start to roll into the area and we will increase our chances for a few hit and miss rain showers east of I-25. A little rain and snow are possible over the mountains around this time. Snow and rain drops south out of Denver between 9pm-midnight tonight and will overtake the Pikes Peak Region. This will be a slushy, wet snow, so a lot of this will melt on the warm ground as it initially falls. Highs will be in the 40s over the mountains with 50s and 60s along and east of I-25, but windy weather will make things feel a lot chillier.

TONIGHT: Wet snow through ElPaso County and Teller County with a rain-snow mix further south. Minor coatings of snow are possible on bridges and overpasses as well as mountain roads. Lows cool to the 30s tonight.

EXTENDED: Snow sticks around through 9am at the latest and then we will see slow clearing and highs in the 40s. 2-4” of snow looks possible through Woodland Park and parts of the Palmer Divide. 0-3” is likely in Colorado Springs, with 0-1” in areas south of that. The rest of the weekend looks dry with more mild highs in the 40s and 50s. A few more rain and snow showers are possible on Monday.