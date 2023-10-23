Mild today, big pattern change late this week

TODAY: Mostly sunny early with a few clouds in the afternoon. It will be breezy at times during the afternoon and warm again with high temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s for the plains, mainly 60s to near 70s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s across the region.

Extended: A weak cold front should cool the air most notably over the plains of eastern Colorado on Tuesday, but we still look to be pretty warm for this time of year. Wednesday will feature more wind as a stronger cold front approaches the area, but the colder air probably will not arrive before Thursday and Friday. Although we expect the air to cool noticeably by the end of the week and next weekend, right now it appears most of the precipitation will remain just to our north or east. We'll track the late week cold front over the next several days.