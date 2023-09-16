Skip to Content
Warm & dry weekend ahead

Screenshot 2023-09-16 050833
SATURDAY: We stay slightly cooler than average with highs in mid to high 70s in lower lying areas. A dry day is anticipated as a ridge of high pressure takes over.

SUNDAY: Our last full summer weekend is topping off with just that -- summer weather. We're back up to highs a few degrees above average with 80 degrees in Colorado Springs and 84 in Pueblo. Clear skies are in the forecast once again.

EXTENDED: Warm and dry weather sticks around with the chance for just a few showers mostly confined to the mountains as we start our workweek.

