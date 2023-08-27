Skip to Content
Seasonal temps return for rainy Sunday

SUNDAY: We start off in the 50s and 60s. Showers begin over the mountains along the continental divide in the early afternoon hours. Localized flash flooding is possible along and east of I-25 with thunderstorms starting around 3:00 p.m. We rebound back up to seasonal temperatures with 82 for our high in Colorado Springs and 87 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Rainy weather sticks around in the afternoon and evening hours for our Monday. Tuesday begins a short drying and warming trend before monsoonal moisture returns by the end of the week.

Julia Donovan

