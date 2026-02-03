Isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon

Today we will have highs in the 50s for Southern Colorado. A quick front will make its way in the afternoon to evening time. This will allow for a slight chance of isolated snow and rain showers. Not every hometown will experience them but some will.

Tonight we will dry out with our lows falling into the 20s for majority of Southern Colorado, the High Country will have lows in the single digits to teens.

Cool air will filter into Southern Colorado behind that front so our highs will fall into the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the Eastern Plains will have their highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures rebound quite nicely for Thursday as a High Pressure system moves in. Highs will be in the 60s for Southern Colorado with some hometowns flirting with the 70s.

We will continue with the unseasonably warm temperatures to finish out the work week.

This weekend is looking fantastic with highs continuing to be in the 60s for Southern Colorado. If you have any outdoor plans for Super Bowl Sunday we will have dry and sunny skies.

The warmth continues as we head into the start of the new work week!