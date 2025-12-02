WEATHER ALERT: Snowstorm to bring slick roads, low visibility & several inches of snow

TONIGHT: Snow will move east from the mountains in the late night hours. We'll see snowfall ramp up in Denver by midnight, then push south down I-25 overnight.

TOMORROW: Slick roads and low visibility are likely in and around Colorado Springs and Pueblo for the morning commute. We'll continue to see consistent snowfall throughout the day Wednesday, so there's a good chance your commute home from work will also be dicey. Afternoon highs will be frigid, topping off around freezing in lower lying portions of the Pikes Peak Region.

EXTENDED: Snow eventually wraps up in the early morning hours Thursday, with estimated totals ranging from 3 to 6 inches for lower lying areas along and east of I-25. We're expecting 4 to 8 inches up on Monument Hill and in Teller County, with 6 to 12+ inches for the Wets, Sangres and San Juan Mountains. Afternoon highs warm a few degrees Thursday to the mid to high 30's. We're back in the 40's by the weekend!