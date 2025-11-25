Tracking chilly Thanksgiving morning, weekend moisture

TONIGHT: Tuesday night will be the coldest of the work week, with lows in the teens and low 20s across lower lying areas. We could see some single digits in our High Mountain Valleys!

TOMORROW: Temperatures will increase into the high 40s/low 50s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains Wednesday. Mostly dry conditions continue.

EXTENDED: Thanksgiving morning will be a cold one. Our temperatures will start out in the 20s so, if you're doing a Turkey Trot, make sure to bundle up! Afternoon highs will rebound to the 50's for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains.

The weekend brings a pattern change. We're tracking much colder temperatures and the possibility for snow showers in the High Country, with a chance of very light snow across the Palmer Divide and Northern El Paso County overnight Friday into Saturday, with a second wave possible Sunday. We'll continue to monitor this slight uptick in moisture as we get closer!