WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain & snow!

TODAY/TONIGHT: We'll likely see a rain/snow wintry mix with a late transition over to straight snow for the mountains including Teller County, as well as the Palmer Divide and possibly Northern El Paso County Thursday night into Friday morning. Most lower terrain in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will likely see rain with a slight chance for slushy snow overnight. Afternoon highs cool to the 50's along I-25 Thursday/Friday.

EXTENDED: We're tracking drier and slightly warmer conditions for the weekend with the potential for some lingering high winds. Afternoon highs rebound to the high 50's in Colorado Springs and low 60's in Pueblo.