Skip to Content
Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain & snow!

what to expect
KRDO
By
New
Published 3:48 AM

TODAY/TONIGHT: We'll likely see a rain/snow wintry mix with a late transition over to straight snow for the mountains including Teller County, as well as the Palmer Divide and possibly Northern El Paso County Thursday night into Friday morning.  Most lower terrain in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will likely see rain with a slight chance for slushy snow overnight. Afternoon highs cool to the 50's along I-25 Thursday/Friday.

EXTENDED: We're tracking drier and slightly warmer conditions for the weekend with the potential for some lingering high winds. Afternoon highs rebound to the high 50's in Colorado Springs and low 60's in Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.