Cool start to the work week

Tonight will be a chilly night with lows in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

The cool temperatures will stick around for the start of the work week. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s for Southern Colorado.

The San Juan Mountain Regain will be under a Flood Watch starting at 6 AM Monday and lasting until 12 PM Tuesday due to heavy rainfall and already saturated ground. If you see standing water, remember: turn around, don't drown. The High Country will experience showers and thunderstorms that can spill over into the I-25 corridor in the afternoon to evening time causing isolated showers and thunderstorms for those hometowns.

Temperatures will be back in the 60s to 70s for the High Country and I-25 corridor, while the Eastern Plains will have highs in the 70s to 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will move out by mid-morning for the High Country. Our skies will be dry.

Highs will be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado by the middle of the week. It will be breezy with gusts up to 35 mph.

We will continue with the warm temperatures and breezy conditions on Thursday.

Cooler temperatures will return by the end of the workweek. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s. We will continue with the cooler temperatures for the start of the weekend.