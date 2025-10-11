Tracking mountain flood watch & I-25 showers

TODAY: We're tracking heavy rainfall leading to rapid runoff across the San Juan Mountains, prompting a flood watch until late tonight. We'll experience overcast skies and scattered showers throughout the day along and east of I-25. Temperatures will top off in the mid 70's in Colorado Springs and low 80's in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: We dry out with just a few isolated showers across Southern Colorado. Temperatures stay similar to Saturday. We're tracking a cold front that shouldn't hinder temperatures too much Sunday, but will likely bring gusty winds... annoying, but at least they'll clear out most of the cloud cover.

EXTENDED: Cooler temperatures make way on the back end of Sunday's cold front. We're tracking afternoon highs well below average in the low 60's in Colorado Springs and mid 60's in Pueblo to start the work week. We warm back to the mid 70's in Colorado Springs and low 80's in Pueblo by Wednesday with mostly dry conditions persisting.