Cool and cloudy Monday

Tonight will be a chilly night with lows in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s to 30s. Our skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

We will have a cool start to the work week with highs in the 60s for Southern Colorado. Our day will start out cloudy, then become partly cloudy as we head into the afternoon, then heading into the evening and night, our skies will become cloudy again. The High Country will experience mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Cool temperatures will stick around for Tuesday majority of Southern Colorado will have highs in the 60s, with a few towns having their highs in the upper 50s. Our skies will continue to be cloudy. The High Country will continue to have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

By the middle of the work week, highs will increase into the 70s to 80s, and sunshine will make a return. The Eastern Plains can experience some breezy conditions with gusts up to 20mph.

We will continue to have sunny skies and 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado for the second half of the work week.

We will continue with the warm and sunny conditions heading into the start of the weekend.