Cool and Sunny Sunday

Tonight will be a chilly night with lows in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s to 30s. The San Luis Valley is under a Freeze Warning from 3AM to 9AM Sunday. Make sure to bring in and cover any vegetation and make sure to protect any outdoor plumbing.

Sunday will be will be a sunny day with highs in the 70s to 80s along the front range and out towards the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s.

We will have cooler temperatures for the start of the work week, Southern Colorado will have highs in the 60s. We will be dry during the day but there is a slight chance for isolated showers during the night.

The 60s will stick around for Southern Colorado on Tuesday. There is a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm.

By the middle of the work week temperatures will increase into the 70s with sunny skies.

For the second half of the work week we will see highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado with our skies remaining sunny!