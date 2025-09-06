Tracking warmer temps… and more rain

TODAY: We're tracking rebounding temperatures in the 70's and 80's across lower lying areas. Similar to Friday, we'll see showers and storms start across the mountains as early as the late morning hours, and the chance for a few spillover showers or thunderstorms along I-25 in the afternoon and evening.

TOMORROW: We're back in the 80's in Colorado Springs, with near 90's in Pueblo. We'll see scattered PM showers and storms again, with isolated chances for severe weather (1" hail and 60+ MPH winds) across the Plains in the evening.

EXTENDED: We continue to warm to the mid 80's in Colorado Springs and low 90's in Pueblo with continued chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.