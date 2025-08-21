Cold front comes through tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures and rain

Tonight we will have another mild night in Southern Colorado with lows in the 50s and 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, the High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

A cold front will come through later in the day Friday allowing for cooler temperatures and rain chances. Due to the cold front coming in later we will hit our highs early in the day. We will have highs in the mid 80s to the upper 90s across Southern Colorado. We have a chance for showers and T-storms in the afternoon to evening time. Colorado Springs and north of the I-25 corridor and along highway 24 has chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns will be hail, heavy rainfall, and wind.

The start of the weekend will be a cool one with highs in the upper 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with our afternoon to evening chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday we will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado, some hometowns in the Eastern Plains could have highs in low 90s. We will continue with the afternoon to evening for showers and thunderstorms.

Cool temperatures continue for the start of the work week. We will have highs int he 70s for Southern Colorado, some hometowns in the High Country could see highs in the 60s. Monsoon moisture will affect Southern Colorado allowing for rain and thunderstorms to continue.

The fall preview will continue Tuesday we will see highs in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado with rain and thunderstorm chances continuing.

Temperatures increase slightly for the middle of the work week with highs in the 70s for most of Southern Colorado, the Eastern Plains can see highs in the low 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue.