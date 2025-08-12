Warming Trend Returns Mid-Week

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear after 10pm with fairly decent sky viewing the Perseids Meteor shower.

TOMORROW: Mix of sun and clouds with only a 10%-20% chance of shower after the 1pm hour. Most areas stay dry with highs soaring into the 90's across El Paso county and upper 90's from Pueblo the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds back into the region late week leading to temps jumping back above average in the upper 80's and mid to upper 90's with a few late day showers and storms Thursday and Friday.