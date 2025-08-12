Skip to Content
Weather

Warming Trend Returns Mid-Week

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:14 PM

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear after 10pm with fairly decent sky viewing the Perseids Meteor shower.

TOMORROW: Mix of sun and clouds with only a 10%-20% chance of shower after the 1pm hour. Most areas stay dry with highs soaring into the 90's across El Paso county and upper 90's from Pueblo the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds back into the region late week leading to temps jumping back above average in the upper 80's and mid to upper 90's with a few late day showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.