Turning up the heat this weekend

We will have an unseasonably warm Saturday in Southern Colorado with highs in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. Our skies will start of sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm across Southern Colorado, however most hometowns will experience dry conditions.

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s.

The heat will stick around to finish out the weekend and for the start of the work week. We will continue to have highs in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s. Our skies will be sunny and dry but there is a slight chance for a quick pop up shower.

Monsoon moisture returns Tuesday therefore we have afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms back in our forecast. We will have to monitor for flash flooding for areas that are prone to flooding, burn scars, etc. Highs will fall back into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue with the daily afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances Wednesday and will have to continue to watch for flash flooding. Highs will remain in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado some hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 70s.

For the second half of the work week daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms continues with highs falling into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.