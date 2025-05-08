Temperatures rise to finish out the work week

We will have mild night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 30s and 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Temperatures will continue to increase as we finish out our work week. We will have highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s. The High Country does have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and even some flurries. They will dry out by the night time. There is a slight chance that we could see a quick pop up shower along the I-25 corridor.

As we head into the start of the weekend, highs will continue to slightly increase. We can expect highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 50s. The High Country will continue with a chance for isolated rain showers. A quick pop up shower could be possible along the I-25 corridor but most of the hometowns will stay dry.

The nice, warm, and dry weather will stick around for Mother's Day! Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the continue to be in the 50s to 60s.

We will continue with the warm, dry weather as we head into the start of the work week. 70s and 80s will continue along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country continuing to have highs in the 50s to 60s.

Tuesday will be copy and paste day weather wise but cooler temperatures will make their way into Southern Colorado by the middle of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s.