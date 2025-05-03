Warm finish to the weekend

Tonight will be mild night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the upper 20s to 30s.

For your Sunday Funday we will keep the warmth around. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country Highs will remain in the 50s to 60s. As we head into the evening to night time we will have a chance for showers with rumbles of thunder possible. The High Country can experience a rain/snow mix.

We will have rainy and cool start to the work week. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. We will have a chance for showers and thunderstorm for the lower elevations. The High Country will have a chance for snow and a rain/snow mix, there is a possibility that they can experience some rumbles of thunder as well.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will keep with the cooler temperatures. Highs will continue to be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s. The rain chances will continue along the front range and Eastern Plains with thunderstorms possible. The High Country will continue with snow and rain/snow chances.

For the second half of the work week we will continue with a chance for rain along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, not everyone will see rain but there is slight chance a shower can occur. The High Country will have a chance for showers as well. Highs will increase into the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s.