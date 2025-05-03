Tracking rainy days ahead!

TODAY: Afternoon highs top off in the mid to high 70s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with some low 80s across the Plains. Most PM showers and storms stay west of I-25 across the mountains Saturday with breezy southeasterly winds keeping the Plains dry.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be similar to Saturday but winds will be a bit stronger (20-30 MPH gusts). A low pressure system lingering across the Four Corners will bring periods of heavy rainfall to Southern Colorado. Widespread showers begin in the early afternoon with thunderstorms and small sized hail ramping up in the evening. Isolated severe weather is confined mostly to I-25 and the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Temperatures drop to the 50s and 60s as chances for heavy rainfall and windy conditions continue through Wednesday. Thursday begins a drying pattern through next weekend.