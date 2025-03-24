Warm & Dry Workweek Ahead

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warm highs of 71° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 65° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 72° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and low 80s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers. High near 60° for Colorado Springs and mid 60s for the Steel City.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 60° for Colorado Springs and mid 60s for Pueblo.