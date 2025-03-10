Fire danger continues amid warm & dry weather

TODAY: We're even warmer to kick off the work week, with highs in the low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 70s in Pueblo. Expect dry conditions with gusts up 40 MPH as Red Flag Warnings continue.

TOMORROW: A slight disturbance will likely bring some light snow accumulations to our Southern Mountains, but we're expected to stay dry in lower lying areas. Temperatures cool a few degrees but still top off well above average in the 60s along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: Light snow lingers across the High Country Wednesday. Meanwhile, fire danger continues across the Pikes Peak Region with dry and breezy conditions. Our next wide impact storm appears to move in by the end of the work week, dropping temperatures to the 40s and 50s.