Tracking cool down & mountain snow

TODAY: Temperatures will fall into the 40s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies for the majority of lower lying areas in Southern Colorado. You can expect breezy conditions along and east of I-25, with stronger wind gusts around 40 MPH across the high country. Snow showers are possible for our central and northern mountains this afternoon and evening.

TOMORROW: Mountain snow is expected to taper off in the morning hours. We start off quite cool and breezy, with early morning temperatures in the low 20s in Colorado Springs. Afternoon highs only make it to the high 30s/low 40s for lower lying areas with mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Expect 30s and 40s for Monday, then temperatures fall into the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for a high impact storm for the Pikes Peak region. We'll keep you updated on estimated snow totals as we fine-tune our forecast over the next couple days!