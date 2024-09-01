Warm & sunny weather continues

TODAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few afternoon and evening storms across the mountains. Highs just above average with mid 80s for El Paso County and upper 80s for Pueblo County. We'll likely see some low 90s across the plains.

TOMORROW: Expect mostly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance after 3:00 p.m. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday.

EXTENDED: Wednesday begins a stretch of wetter weather where we'll likely see more widespread afternoon showers and storms, and couple possibly see severe weather including hail and high winds.