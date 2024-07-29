Skip to Content
Weather

Warm & Mostly Dry Week

By
Updated
today at 7:47 AM
Published 7:42 AM

THIS MORNING/AFERNOON: Mostly sunny skies this morning and this afternoon partly cloudy with a very slight chance for a passing, light shower. High of 95° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 60s for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours and possibly a few clouds during the afternoon. Warm high temperatures again with a high of 95° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies Wednesday morning then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Warm highs once again with 94° expected for Colorado Springs and near 100° for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content