Showers & T-Storms Today-Cooler Weather Tomorrow

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Scattered rain showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, with scattered thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, then gradual clearing to partly cloudy skies by morning. Overnight lows cooler in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler highs near 80° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. Some of which accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. Highs a little warmer in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo.