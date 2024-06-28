Cooler Temps & PM Rain This Weekend

We are tracking cooler temperatures and afternoon rain and possible thunderstorms for the weekend.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Warm temperatures with partly cloudy skies with a chance for a passing shower and possibly a thunderstorm. A few showers may linger into the evening hours

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected tonight with cooler temperatures. Overnight/morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies Saturday morning. During the afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, a few of which could become severe with hail and gusty winds possible. highs will be much cooler in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and mid 80s for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by showers and possible thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe with hail and gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be a little warmer than Saturday with highs in El Paso County in the mid 80s and near 90° for Pueblo County and the eastern plains.