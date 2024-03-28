Warmer temperatures through Easter

Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures ahead through the Easter weekend.

TODAY: High pressure builds across the region today allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Snow in the mountains tonight, especially along the I-70 corridor and north along the Wyoming boarder. Lows here will dip into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Sunny, warm, and breezy through the Easter weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next storm system moves into the mountains on Sunday... and will bring us a chance for rain and snow by Monday morning across the plains. Cooler Monday with lows in the 20s and 30s... and highs in the 50s. Stay tuned.