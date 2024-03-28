Skip to Content
Warmer temperatures through Easter

today at 7:33 AM
Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures ahead through the Easter weekend. 

TODAY: High pressure builds across the region today allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s. 

TONIGHT: Snow in the mountains tonight, especially along the I-70 corridor and north along the Wyoming boarder.  Lows here will dip into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Sunny, warm, and breezy through the Easter weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next storm system moves into the mountains on Sunday... and will bring us a chance for rain and snow by Monday morning across the plains. Cooler Monday with lows in the 20s and 30s... and highs in the 50s. Stay tuned.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

