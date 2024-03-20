Scattered showers & mild temps

TONIGHT: The chance for some scattered snow showers across the mountains and rain showers across the plains continues until around 10:00 p.m. We dry out overnight with temperatures dipping down to the mid 40s by 9:00 p.m. and late night/early morning lows in the mid 30s in Colorado Springs.

THURSDAY: Temperatures stay 5-10 degrees above average with 64 as the anticipated high in Colorado Springs and 69 in Pueblo. We'll top off in the low 70s across most of the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Relatively warm and dry weather continues through Saturday, then our next storm is set to roll in Sunday-Monday. Check back for more details about the exact timing of that system as we get closer.