Skip to Content
Weather

Scattered showers & mild temps

Thursday highs
By
Published 2:59 PM

TONIGHT: The chance for some scattered snow showers across the mountains and rain showers across the plains continues until around 10:00 p.m. We dry out overnight with temperatures dipping down to the mid 40s by 9:00 p.m. and late night/early morning lows in the mid 30s in Colorado Springs.

THURSDAY: Temperatures stay 5-10 degrees above average with 64 as the anticipated high in Colorado Springs and 69 in Pueblo. We'll top off in the low 70s across most of the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Relatively warm and dry weather continues through Saturday, then our next storm is set to roll in Sunday-Monday. Check back for more details about the exact timing of that system as we get closer.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content