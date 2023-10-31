Cool today, then warmer through the end of the week

Skip to Content
Chilly temperatures for Halloween... but the temperatures for the end of the week are going to be a treat.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and well below average temps this afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-40s. Winds will be light this afternoon.

TRICK OR TREAT: Clear skies and cool temperatures for all those candy grabbers. 6 pm: 39 / 8 pm: 34 / 10pm: 31 

EXTENDED: Warming temps through the middle and end of the work week. We climb into the low-60s Wednesday afternoon... and then see gradually warming temperatures through the weekend. Even a few upper-60s and low-70s by Sunday.

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

