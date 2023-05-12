Skip to Content
Unsettled weather heading into the weekend

Mainly cloudy and cool Friday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: After record setting rain on Thursday... Friday will seem much quieter. Highs Friday will max out in the 60s and 70s.  Later afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will still be possible.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and cool overnight with Saturday morning lows falling into the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Saturday will be relatively quiet up and through the lunch hour before our next round of rain works its way into our region. Rain will become steadier Saturday night and overnight into Sunday morning. Periods of rain can be expected on Sunday. And unsettled weather with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

