Partly cloudy and cold today… warmer this weekend
Partly cloudy and cold temperatures the next 24-hours.
TODAY: Cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Cold today with highs only in the upper-20s and low-30s.
TONIGHT: Very cold again overnight with most areas seeing single digit starts Friday morning.
EXTENDED: We'll begin a slow warming trend heading into the weekend. Mid and upper-40s Friday afternoon and warming into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Quiet weather through early next week.