today at 7:40 AM
Partly cloudy and cold today… warmer this weekend

Partly cloudy and cold temperatures the next 24-hours.

TODAY: Cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Cold today with highs only in the upper-20s and low-30s.

TONIGHT: Very cold again overnight with most areas seeing single digit starts Friday morning.

EXTENDED: We'll begin a slow warming trend heading into the weekend. Mid and upper-40s Friday afternoon and warming into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Quiet weather through early next week.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

