Moderate to heavy snow through this morning

WEATHER ALERT:  A strong winter storm will continue to impact the region through this evening.

TODAY:  Moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall through the late morning and early afternoon with several more inches likely.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and very cold overnight with lows in the single digits Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and chilly Thursday with highs in the 30s. Warmer temps starting Friday with a return to the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

