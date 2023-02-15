Moderate to heavy snow through this morning

WEATHER ALERT: A strong winter storm will continue to impact the region through this evening.

TODAY: Moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall through the late morning and early afternoon with several more inches likely.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and very cold overnight with lows in the single digits Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and chilly Thursday with highs in the 30s. Warmer temps starting Friday with a return to the 50s Saturday and Sunday.